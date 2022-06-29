IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    Massachusetts divided over new undocumented driver's license bill

    03:57
NBC News NOW

Massachusetts divided over new undocumented driver's license bill

03:57

The division is growing in Massachusetts over a controversial law that would give undocumented immigrants access to driver’s licenses. Telemundo’s Grace Gomez reports on how a new group is pushing to repeal the law after state lawmakers managed to pass the bill by overriding the governor’s veto.June 29, 2022

