Mattel honors Ida B. Wells in Barbie 'Inspiring Women Series’
Mattel’s “Inspiring Women” collection introduces a new signature Barbie doll, Ida B. Wells, who was a journalist, suffragist, and anti-lynching activist. NBC News’ Joshua Johnson is joined by Michelle Duster the great-granddaughter of Ida B. Wells, and author of “Ida B. the Queen: The Extraordinary Life and Legacy of Ida B. Wells.”Jan. 20, 2022
