IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Forecasters predict ‘above normal’ Atlantic hurricane season

    03:58
  • Now Playing

    Maui resident describes seeing her ‘whole life go up in flames’

    04:43
  • UP NEXT

    At least 55 people killed in Hawaii wildfires as mass evacuations continue

    04:20

  • Politicians ‘not really representative of a new generation,’ Gen Z voters say

    05:21

  • July inflation report shows consumer prices hit 3.2%

    03:45

  • Inside Britain’s only all-wheelchair dance troupe

    03:50

  • Multiple cases against Trump set to begin in court

    05:20

  • When could the strong winds that are fueling the Maui wildfires subside?

    02:23

  • ‘There’s no way home’: Evacuee from Maui wildfires describes devastation

    07:42

  • First Lizzo concert since lawsuit filed against her is canceled

    03:00

  • Ohio voters reject Issue 1 proposal in abortion battle

    04:02

  • GOP presidential candidates struggle to close the gap with Trump

    04:29

  • Ohio to vote on whether to raise threshold for changing state constitution

    04:24

  • ‘Immaculate Grid’ puts sports twist on ‘Wordle’ craze

    02:58

  • Biden to tout administration’s accomplishments in multi-state tour

    02:54

  • Judge in Trump election interference case calls for protective order hearing

    07:13

  • U.S. exit from the World Cup is ‘so heart breaking,’ former Team USA player says

    04:36

  • Netanyahu says he is willing to change part of his controversial judicial overhaul

    03:24

  • Trump faces looming deadline to respond to special counsel’s protective order

    04:54

  • U.S. economy adds 187,000 jobs in July

    01:16

NBC News NOW

Maui resident describes seeing her ‘whole life go up in flames’

04:43

Maui resident May Wedelin Lee joins News NOW to share her harrowing experience of losing her house in the deadly wildfires that devastated parts of the island, saying she’s “lucky to be alive.” Aug. 11, 2023

Get more newsLiveonNBC News Now

  • Forecasters predict ‘above normal’ Atlantic hurricane season

    03:58
  • Now Playing

    Maui resident describes seeing her ‘whole life go up in flames’

    04:43
  • UP NEXT

    At least 55 people killed in Hawaii wildfires as mass evacuations continue

    04:20

  • Politicians ‘not really representative of a new generation,’ Gen Z voters say

    05:21

  • July inflation report shows consumer prices hit 3.2%

    03:45

  • Inside Britain’s only all-wheelchair dance troupe

    03:50
Get more newsLiveonNBC News Now

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All