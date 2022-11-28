IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
NBC News NOW

Mauna Loa erupts in Hawaii after nearly 40 years

03:11

Mauna Loa, the world’s largest active volcano, erupts in Hawaii for the first time in nearly four decades. Officials have warned of the possibility of an eruption for weeks following a spike in earthquakes in the area. NBC News’ Steve Patterson reports. Nov. 28, 2022

