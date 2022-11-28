Mauna Loa, world's largest volcano, erupts for first time in nearly 40 years

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Mauna Loa erupted in Hawaii late last night and an ashfall advisory has been issued for the Big Island. Officials say its lava flow is not threatening nearby communities at this time, but shelters are in place if evacuations become necessary.Nov. 28, 2022

