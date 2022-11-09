IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

BREAKING: Fetterman defeats Oz in Pennsylvania Senate race, flipping control of the seat from Republicans

  • NBC News projects Michigan's proposition to protect abortion access will pass

    02:08

  • 'A woman's right to choose won': Pennsylvania governor Josh Shapiro gives victory speech

    01:50

  • J.D. Vance promises to 'make the lives of the people of Ohio better'

    00:50

  • Sen. Graham says midterms ‘definitely not a Republican wave’

    04:14

  • Gov. Abbott: First thing Monica De La Cruz will do is fire Nancy Pelosi

    01:39

  • What Latino voters' impact on Florida tells us about future elections

    01:48

  • Dem. Shapiro wins Pennsylvania governor’s race

    02:41

  • Exit poll shows Biden 2024 run unpopular

    03:17
    'We made history': Maura Healy wins in Mass., will be first lesbian governor

    01:25
    'The honor of a lifetime': Sarah Huckabee Sanders becomes first woman governor of Arkansas

    01:39

  • N.H. Gov. Sununu wins re-election, expects ‘positive red wave’ across U.S.

    02:32

  • Florida Sen. Rubio describes the 'American story' during victory speech

    03:02

  • 'We chose law and order': Florida Gov. DeSantis speaks after winning re-election

    01:32

  • NBC News projects Fla. Gov. Ron DeSantis wins re-election

    01:51

  • Chuck Todd: Ticket skippers could be ‘the story of tonight’ in Georgia

    02:46

  • 36 critical governor’s seats up for election

    01:52

  • Democrats, Republicans battling for key Senate seats

    01:52

  • NBC News projects Republican Gov. Mike DeWine wins re-election in Ohio

    03:01

  • FBI says no significant problems with election threats so far

    02:21

  • House of Representatives control up for grabs

    02:14

'We made history': Maura Healy wins in Mass., will be first lesbian governor

01:25

Maura Healey thanked supporters as NBC News projects she will win the Massachusetts governor's race and will make history as the first lesbian to lead a state.Nov. 9, 2022

