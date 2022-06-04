May job reports reveals U.S. employment still below pre-pandemic levels

- Now Playing
May job reports reveals U.S. employment still below pre-pandemic levels06:28
- UP NEXT
Realtors had billions in PPP loans forgiven as housing market boomed05:13
Biden: May jobs report shows 'sign of a healthy economy'01:13
U.S. economy added 390,000 jobs in May03:21
Treasury Secretary Yellen admits to being wrong about severity of inflation03:17
President Biden, upset at sinking poll numbers, tries to fight inflation02:15
Biden to meet with Federal Reserve chair to combat rising inflation01:46
A closer look at the stock market's volatility and what it means for you03:07
Biden unveils Indo-Pacific economic pact to strengthen global supply chains04:06
Class of 2022 entering the best job market in years02:17
Memorial Day vacationers hit with high travel and lodging costs01:33
Wall Street looking to rebound after indexes, retailers take major hits03:01
Dow has worst day since 2020 as retailers report big losses02:28
Stock markets plummet, Dow on pace for biggest single day drop since 202002:47
Biden and Bezos spar over inflation, taxing the rich00:30
Answering the most-Googled questions about inflation05:29
Price of cryptocurrencies crash during crypto sell-off03:40
Georgia drivers struggle to cope with inflation, rising gas prices05:05
Biden focusing on struggling farmers in new push to beat inflation02:49
How voters in Duval County, Florida, are dealing with inflation03:40
- Now Playing
May job reports reveals U.S. employment still below pre-pandemic levels06:28
- UP NEXT
Realtors had billions in PPP loans forgiven as housing market boomed05:13
Biden: May jobs report shows 'sign of a healthy economy'01:13
U.S. economy added 390,000 jobs in May03:21
Treasury Secretary Yellen admits to being wrong about severity of inflation03:17
President Biden, upset at sinking poll numbers, tries to fight inflation02:15
Play All