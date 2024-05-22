IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Mayor of Houston claims residence management abandoned senior residents after storm
May 22, 202402:45
NBC News NOW

Mayor of Houston claims residence management abandoned senior residents after storm

02:45

Mayor John Whitmire is claiming the management of a senior housing complex in Houston, Texas, abandoned their residents after a severe storm left them without power for days. Whitmire is planning to pursue possible criminal charges while the management of the complex says they were in the apartments within an hour of the storm. May 22, 2024

