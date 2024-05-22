Mayor of Houston claims residence management abandoned senior residents after storm

- Now Playing
Mayor of Houston claims residence management abandoned senior residents after storm02:45
- UP NEXT
New wave of tornadoes hits Midwest01:45
Biden lashes out at Trump for sharing video with language associated with Nazis01:51
Scarlett Johansson accuses OpenAI of creating a voice similar to hers without permission01:58
NBC News Select recommends must have gadgets for summer travel04:41
Video captures shocking Milwaukee hit-and-run that left two injured01:49
Video shows LAPD officer fatally shoot man holding knife01:05
'An honest mistake': Florida woman arrested in Turks and Caicos over ammunition02:41
Pennsylvania teen hospitalized after drinking Panera's Charged Lemonade01:28
Ship that caused Baltimore bridge collapse removed from wreckage00:26
EPA warns of increasing cyberattack risk of US water systems02:02
Prosecutors rest case against Trump in dramatic day of testimony03:15
Graceland up for auction, granddaughter of Elvis fighting to stop sale01:25
Woman dies while hiking in Oregon’s Columbia River Gorge01:32
More violent weather ahead after tornadoes reported in Plains01:50
Former Japanese internment camp becomes country's newest national historic site02:22
Despite testing, fentanyl is often undetected in illicit drugs02:27
Former Michael Cohen legal advisor testifies Cohen told him: 'I don't have anything on Donald Trump'03:20
Sean Combs takes responsibility for attack on former girlfriend01:40
New Hampshire day care accused of spiking food with melatonin00:52
- Now Playing
Mayor of Houston claims residence management abandoned senior residents after storm02:45
- UP NEXT
New wave of tornadoes hits Midwest01:45
Biden lashes out at Trump for sharing video with language associated with Nazis01:51
Scarlett Johansson accuses OpenAI of creating a voice similar to hers without permission01:58
NBC News Select recommends must have gadgets for summer travel04:41
Video captures shocking Milwaukee hit-and-run that left two injured01:49
Play All