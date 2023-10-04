IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
NBC News NOW

McCarthy speaks out after being removed as House speaker

07:42

Rep. Kevin McCarthy addressed being removed as House speaker saying that he believes it was personal and he will not run again. Oct. 4, 2023

