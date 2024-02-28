IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
McConnell announces he will step down as GOP leader
Feb. 28, 202404:27
  • Now Playing

    McConnell announces he will step down as GOP leader

    04:27
  • UP NEXT

    Hunter Biden to testify behind closed doors for House GOP impeachment inquiry

    03:08

  • Lawmakers scramble to stop partial government shutdown

    01:56

  • Congressional leaders meet with Biden in hopes of averting government shutdown

    01:40

  • Graham discusses plans to reintroduce federal abortion ban bill

    01:39

  • 'A lot of work to do': Biden meets with congressional leaders at the White House

    01:36

  • Supreme Court hears arguments on laws that prevent social media sites from policing online content

    02:00

  • Democrats warn of potential government shutdown as Biden calls meeting with lawmakers

    02:34

  • Supreme Court to hear arguments over laws on social media censorship

    04:03

  • Biden's brother testifies behind closed doors in impeachment probe

    02:58

  • House Intel Committee chairman warns of 'serious national security threat'

    01:10

  • Schumer calls on House to pass foreign aid package for Ukraine and Israel

    01:25

  • Biden discusses hostage negotiations amid conflict in Gaza

    01:28

  • Justices appear skeptical of Colorado's decision to keep Trump off ballot

    02:28

  • Senators question Big Pharma executives on high cost of prescription drugs

    01:59

  • Supreme Court appears skeptical of Colorado removing Trump from the ballot

    03:03

  • Big Pharma CEOs testify at Senate hearing on drug prices

    02:56

  • Supreme Court hears arguments in Trump's appeal of Colorado ballot removal

    02:41

  • Senate vote on bipartisan border and national security bill fails

    02:05

  • GOP Sen. Lankford urges Congress to pass bipartisan border bill in floor speech

    01:39

NBC News NOW

McConnell announces he will step down as GOP leader

04:27

Sen. Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., announced on the Senate floor that he would be stepping down as Republican leader at the end of the term.Feb. 28, 2024

Get more newsLiveon
  • Now Playing

    McConnell announces he will step down as GOP leader

    04:27
  • UP NEXT

    Hunter Biden to testify behind closed doors for House GOP impeachment inquiry

    03:08

  • Lawmakers scramble to stop partial government shutdown

    01:56

  • Congressional leaders meet with Biden in hopes of averting government shutdown

    01:40

  • Graham discusses plans to reintroduce federal abortion ban bill

    01:39

  • 'A lot of work to do': Biden meets with congressional leaders at the White House

    01:36
Get more newsLiveon

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All