IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • How Florida school elections are becoming political battlegrounds

    02:49

  • Multiple injured after Amtrak train derailment in Missouri

    00:37
  • Now Playing

    McConnell on overturning Roe v. Wade: 'Sometimes the precedent is outdated or wrong'

    01:07
  • UP NEXT

    How overturning Roe v. Wade impacts people across the U.S. 

    05:52

  • Sen. Collins: Supreme Court overturning Roe v. Wade an 'ill-considered action'

    01:55

  • Louisiana gov. signs bill to criminalize abortion providers

    01:48

  • NFL Commissioner Goodell testifies on allegations of workplace misconduct in Washington Commanders organization

    04:07

  • At least 1,000 dead after 5.9 magnitude earthquake hits Afghanistan

    02:37

  • How Americans have honored Juneteenth for over 150 years

    02:18

  • Iowa Supreme Court says abortion is not protected by state constitution

    01:40

  • Trump comments on Jan. 6 hearings at Nashville conference

    03:19

  • FDA panel recommends emergency use of Moderna Covid vaccine for kids

    02:09

  • Dr. Fauci tests positive for Covid-19

    00:22

  • Senators negotiating new gun laws running into complications over red flag grants

    03:56

  • Fed raises key interest rate by 0.75%, largest increase in 28 years

    02:36

  • Congressional report finds contractor netted $340 million in profits from government contract

    01:54

  • AG Garland assures Jan. 6 prosecutors are watching 'all of the hearings'

    01:53

  • Markets tumble worldwide as fears of a looming recession take hold

    02:16

  • White House ending Covid testing for international travelers arriving in U.S.

    01:10

  • Officer pleads not guilty to murder charge in death of Patrick Lyoya

    02:23

NBC News NOW

McConnell on overturning Roe v. Wade: 'Sometimes the precedent is outdated or wrong'

01:07

Sen. Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., commented on the Supreme Court decision to overturn Roe v. Wade and how the issue of abortion access will be "sent back to the democratic process" as Democrats hope the ruling will be a rallying cry ahead of the midterms. NBC's Josh Lederman reports.June 27, 2022

  • How Florida school elections are becoming political battlegrounds

    02:49

  • Multiple injured after Amtrak train derailment in Missouri

    00:37
  • Now Playing

    McConnell on overturning Roe v. Wade: 'Sometimes the precedent is outdated or wrong'

    01:07
  • UP NEXT

    How overturning Roe v. Wade impacts people across the U.S. 

    05:52

  • Sen. Collins: Supreme Court overturning Roe v. Wade an 'ill-considered action'

    01:55

  • Louisiana gov. signs bill to criminalize abortion providers

    01:48

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All