    McConnell freezing up again adds to list of recent health scares

NBC News NOW

McConnell freezing up again adds to list of recent health scares

03:55

Sen. Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., appeared to freeze during an event in Kentucky a month after a similar episode on Capitol Hill. NBC News' Julie Tsirkin reports on how McConnell's office has responded and how the incident could add to growing questions about lawmakers' health.Aug. 30, 2023

