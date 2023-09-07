IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
NBC News NOW

McConnell holds first press conference since second freezing incident

04:33

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell returned to Capitol Hill after his second freezing incident and assured reporters that he would finish his current term. NBC News’ Julie Tsirkin reports on McConnell’s latest health scares and whether they’ve affected his support in Congress.Sept. 7, 2023

