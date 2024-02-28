McConnell's resignation set to reshape Senate leadership

- Now Playing
McConnell's resignation set to reshape Senate leadership05:39
- UP NEXT
Florida Man Games showcases skill in police evasion and mechanical alligators03:39
Democrats warn of potential government shutdown as Biden calls meeting with lawmakers02:34
Campbellsville University wrestler charged in teammate's murder02:29
Trump calls on Alabama legislature to protect IVF services03:14
Person of interest being questioned in Georgia student's death02:10
A look into the 'sober curious' movement03:35
‘We care about each other’: Seniors find community through line dancing02:51
How to use your iPhone in 'SOS mode' amid AT&T outage03:08
Family friend charged with capital murder in Audrii Cunningham case02:17
How the 2024 election could impact health care coverage02:20
Nearly $1.2 billion canceled in student debt for certain borrowers02:14
Biden's brother testifies behind closed doors in impeachment probe02:58
White House lectern honors Black female journalists02:55
Women see greater health benefits from exercise than men, study finds03:03
Suspects charged in deadly Chiefs parade shooting00:31
Ruby Franke sentenced to four consecutive prison terms in child abuse case02:11
Lil Jon says new meditation album aims to promote health, well-being04:26
Lawmakers react to neo-Nazi group marching in Nashville03:03
Biden: 'No doubt' Putin is responsible for Navalny's death02:04
- Now Playing
McConnell's resignation set to reshape Senate leadership05:39
- UP NEXT
Florida Man Games showcases skill in police evasion and mechanical alligators03:39
Democrats warn of potential government shutdown as Biden calls meeting with lawmakers02:34
Campbellsville University wrestler charged in teammate's murder02:29
Trump calls on Alabama legislature to protect IVF services03:14
Person of interest being questioned in Georgia student's death02:10
Play All