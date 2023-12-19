IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    Appeals court rejects Mark Meadows’ bid to move his Georgia case out of state court

    04:16
  • UP NEXT

    Earthquake in China on course to be one of the deadliest in past decade

    03:22

  • Giuliani sued again by Georgia election workers for remarks after verdict

    03:25

  • Senate tries to reach deal on border security and aid for Israel and Ukraine

    03:48

  • Israeli military identifies hostages mistakenly killed in Gaza 

    04:13

  • Mark Meadows appeals ruling to move Georgia election case to federal court

    04:23

  • Jury deliberations continue in Giuliani defamation trial

    03:41

  • Tips on how to handle holiday season stress

    04:08

  • Broadway musical ‘Harmony’ tells the story of the Comedian Harmonists

    05:00

  • How House Republicans could retaliate against Hunter Biden for defying subpoena

    03:57

  • U.S. and Israel increasingly isolated amid growing calls for a cease-fire

    04:02

  • Baseball star Shohei Ohtani signs $700M deal with the Los Angeles Dodgers

    03:48

  • Georgia's Legislature approves new congressional redistricting plan

    03:01

  • U.S. economy added 199,000 jobs in November

    03:55

  • Israeli military plans to potentially flood Hamas tunnels with sea water

    01:27

  • Deion Sanders opens up about football, life lessons and coaching

    06:16

  • Suspect arrested after 6 people killed in a Texas shooting spree

    02:55

  • Veterinarians exploring treatments to help dogs suffering from growing respiratory illness

    03:18

  • Israel and women’s rights groups call on U.N. to investigate sexual violence by Hamas

    04:51

  • Four candidates qualify for fourth Republican primary debate

    03:21

NBC News NOW

Appeals court rejects Mark Meadows’ bid to move his Georgia case out of state court

04:16

Former Trump White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows has lost another attempt to move his Georgia election interference case from state court to federal court. NBC News' Danny Cevallos explains how this rejection could impact Meadows' case.Dec. 19, 2023

Get more newsLiveon
  • Now Playing

    Appeals court rejects Mark Meadows’ bid to move his Georgia case out of state court

    04:16
  • UP NEXT

    Earthquake in China on course to be one of the deadliest in past decade

    03:22

  • Giuliani sued again by Georgia election workers for remarks after verdict

    03:25

  • Senate tries to reach deal on border security and aid for Israel and Ukraine

    03:48

  • Israeli military identifies hostages mistakenly killed in Gaza 

    04:13

  • Mark Meadows appeals ruling to move Georgia election case to federal court

    04:23
Get more newsLiveon

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All