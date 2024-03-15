IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Medical tips on how to protect yourself from measles
March 15, 202402:44
  • Now Playing

    Medical tips on how to protect yourself from measles

    02:44
  • UP NEXT

    Growing concern over Chicago measles outbreak

    01:50

  • Alleviate aches and pains with these 4 morning exercises

    04:54

  • Playing with dogs has paw-sitive reactions in the brain

    00:51

  • Olivia Munn and Christie Brinkley share cancer diagnoses

    04:08

  • Colon cancer blood test shows promise

    01:02

  • Build healthier habits with these simple changes to your routine

    04:44

  • Meet the women fueling the innovating 'FemTech' movement

    05:21

  • How to decode nutrition labels on food and drinks you consume

    04:55

  • Spring allergy season: How to manage your symptoms

    02:56

  • Sleep disorders: How to tell if you need to see a doctor

    05:09

  • What is ‘menopause brain’ and how can people navigate it?

    05:27

  • Here is how a midday nap can improve your health

    04:10

  • Teens feel happy and peaceful without their phone, Pew study finds

    02:37

  • Narcan rollout falls short of expectations

    03:31

  • Boost your mood and energy with these 5 quick hit moves

    04:21

  • Healthy sleep habits to maximize your sleep and feel rested

    03:50

  • Should you wear socks to bed? TODAY busts sleeping myths

    04:39

  • Colorectal Cancer Alliance announces $100M fund for research

    04:55

  • Changes to make now for a longer and healthier life

    04:16

NBC News NOW

Medical tips on how to protect yourself from measles

02:44

The CDC is investigating the growing number of measles cases at a Chicago migrant shelter as cases rise in multiple states. NBC News’ medical contributor Kavita Patel advises what steps you should take to stay safe from the contagious virus.March 15, 2024

Get more newsLiveon
  • Now Playing

    Medical tips on how to protect yourself from measles

    02:44
  • UP NEXT

    Growing concern over Chicago measles outbreak

    01:50

  • Alleviate aches and pains with these 4 morning exercises

    04:54

  • Playing with dogs has paw-sitive reactions in the brain

    00:51

  • Olivia Munn and Christie Brinkley share cancer diagnoses

    04:08

  • Colon cancer blood test shows promise

    01:02
Get more newsLiveon

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All