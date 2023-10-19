Meet Barbara Banke, the driving force behind 'Jackson Family Wines'

News NOW's "Women Mean Business" series is featuring successful businesswoman, Barbara Banke, the driving force behind "Jackson Family Wines," which is expanding globally. In addition to the wine business, Banke also supports over 200 nonprofit organizations and oversees her family horse breeding and racing stable operations. Barbara has been labeled "the most significant woman in wine." NBC News' Savannah Sellers sat down with Banke to talk about her wide-ranging family business.Oct. 19, 2023