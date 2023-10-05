IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    Meet Liz Elting: One of Forbes’ "Richest Self-Made Women in America"

NBC News NOW

Meet Liz Elting: One of Forbes' "Richest Self-Made Women in America"

In the latest from the series Women Mean Business, NBC News’ Savannah Sellers talks to Liz Elting, the founder and CEO of the Elizabeth Elting Foundation. Elting turned her dream into a reality, building the world’s largest language solutions company.Oct. 5, 2023

    Meet Liz Elting: One of Forbes’ "Richest Self-Made Women in America"

