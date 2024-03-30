Meet the man named ‘Literally Anybody Else’ running for president

- Now Playing
Meet the man named ‘Literally Anybody Else’ running for president07:49
- UP NEXT
Biden fundraiser with three presidents raises $26 million01:52
Three presidents appear at star-studded Biden fundraiser02:10
Lara Trump on 2020 election: 'That’s in the past'13:32
Robert F. Kennedy Jr. announces his vice president pick03:23
Biden and Harris campaign together in North Carolina01:44
Robert F. Kennedy Jr. announces Nicole Shanahan as his vice president02:10
Trump's court cases and his campaign intersect00:30
As bond deadline approaches, Trump claims to have $500 million in cash01:30
Trump comments about Democrats, Israel and Jews draw criticism02:21
Biden and Trump loom large over primary races in 6 states03:27
Trump unable to secure $464 million bond02:37
RFK. Jr. relatively quiet on anti-vaccine advocacy despite past ties to the movement04:02
Voters being called ‘double haters’ may determine the outcome of the presidential election02:23
Special prosecutor's resignation could further delay Trump's Georgia trial00:42
Former Vice President Mike Pence says he will not publicly endorse Donald Trump09:54
How Robert F. Kennedy Jr is trying to make his way to the White House03:57
Biden-Trump rematch now official as both candidates clinch nominations02:04
Trump wins Mississippi primary inching closer to nomination04:19
Biden wins Georgia primary election clinching Democratic nomination08:22
- Now Playing
Meet the man named ‘Literally Anybody Else’ running for president07:49
- UP NEXT
Biden fundraiser with three presidents raises $26 million01:52
Three presidents appear at star-studded Biden fundraiser02:10
Lara Trump on 2020 election: 'That’s in the past'13:32
Robert F. Kennedy Jr. announces his vice president pick03:23
Biden and Harris campaign together in North Carolina01:44
Play All