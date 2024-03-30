IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Meet the man named ‘Literally Anybody Else’ running for president
March 30, 202407:49
Meet the man named ‘Literally Anybody Else’ running for president

A Texas teacher and Army veteran who changed his name to Literally Anybody Else is running for president. He tells Hallie Jackson about his motivation to run to provide an alternative to the matchup between Joe Biden and Donald Trump.March 30, 2024

