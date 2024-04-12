IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

BREAKING: Italian fashion designer Roberto Cavalli dies at 83

Meet the U.K.'s first Black female Michelin star chef
April 12, 202402:44

  • Journalist loses a leg after Israeli missile strike in Gaza

    01:36
    Meet the U.K.'s first Black female Michelin star chef

    02:44
    U.S. joins South Korea and Japan in naval drills in the East China Sea

    00:53

  • Ukraine's air defenses risk being exhausted by intense Russian bombardment, Zelenskyy warns

    01:24

  • Mideast on edge as Iran vows to 'punish' Israel for Syrian attack

    01:45

  • Racehorse finds itself on the wrong kind of track in Sydney

    00:50

  • Watch Japanese prime minister's full address to a joint meeting of Congress

    34:06

  • Stranded sailors rescued after spelling 'HELP' with palm leaves

    00:41

  • New paintings discovered in ancient city of Pompeii

    00:54

  • North Korea's Kim says now is the time to be more prepared for a war than ever before

    00:45

  • Parents lament there is 'no Eid joy' for the children of Khan Younis

    02:05

  • Biden warns that Iran may be planning attack on Israel

    02:41

  • Iran's supreme leader pledges punishment for Israel over killings in Syria

    01:01

  • Biden says Netanyahu is making a 'mistake' with his handling of the war with Hamas

    02:02

  • Thousands evacuating in Russia, Kazakhstan after severe flooding

    02:26

  • Video shows Ecuadorian police raiding Mexico’s embassy

    00:46

  • Cease-fire talks remain stalled as Israel and Hamas ‘appear to be far apart’

    02:52

  • British man runs nearly 10,000 miles along the length of Africa

    02:14

  • Tensions rising between Mexico and Ecuador over embassy incident

    05:29

  • Netanyahu announces date has been set for Rafah ground offensive

    01:20

Meet the U.K.'s first Black female Michelin star chef

02:44

Adejoké Bakare, founder and head chef of Chishuru has become the U.K.'s first Black female Michelin star chef and is the second in the world. NBC News' Meagan Fitzgerald talks to her about what it means to break into this male-dominated accolade.April 12, 2024

  • Now Playing

