NBC News NOW

Megan Thee Stallion testifies against Tory Lanez

01:09

Rapper Tory Lanez stands accused of shooting fellow rapper and Grammy winner Megan Thee Stallion in the foot more than two years ago. NBC News’ Dana Griffin reports on how fans gathered outside the Los Angeles courthouse as she took the stand for the first time. Dec. 14, 2022

