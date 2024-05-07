IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Memorial services held in honor of Holocaust victims around the world
May 7, 202413:03

  • Residents react to deadly Texas flooding, begin cleanup 

    02:07

  • Trump hosts potential vice president picks at donor retreat 

    02:40
  • Now Playing

    Memorial services held in honor of Holocaust victims around the world

    13:03
  • UP NEXT

    Backlash against Kristi Noem continues over memoir

    03:17

  • Orangutan believed to be first animal seen using medicinal plant as treatment

    02:17

  • Nestle accused of adding sugar to baby food sold in lower income countries

    04:07

  • Report claims CBP smartphone app leaves migrants vulnerable

    02:55

  • Why reservations at top NYC restaurants are selling for hundreds

    12:02

  • Austin, Texas sees 1000% spike in overdose 911 calls likely caused by fentanyl

    02:19

  • Deadly flooding in Brazil leaves 10 dead

    01:29

  • Cultivated meat company and Florida farmer debate lab grown meat across U.S.

    10:06

  • Cities across U.S. run out of funding to shelter migrants

    02:49

  • Weinstein appears in court as prosecutors aim to retry rape case

    02:30

  • Potential negative effects of easing marijuana restrictions

    08:18

  • North Carolina community remembers 4 officers killed in shootout

    01:29

  • Toddler’s ‘monster’ behind wall turns out to be massive beehive

    02:51

  • Abducted bishop who mediated between Mexican cartels found and hospitalized 

    01:35

  • Watch: Off-duty nurses restart man’s heart at basketball game

    02:17

  • Elon Musk meets with China to secure deal Tesla deal for self-driving cars

    03:18

  • Couple saves thousands using A.I. technology to plan wedding

    03:10

NBC News NOW

Memorial services held in honor of Holocaust victims around the world

13:03

Remembrance events were held around the world in honor of the 6 million Jews who were murdered in the Holocaust. Survivor Susan Kalev shares her family's story with NBC's Tom Llamas and why she believes the message to never forget it more important than ever.May 7, 2024

Get more newsLiveon

  • Residents react to deadly Texas flooding, begin cleanup 

    02:07

  • Trump hosts potential vice president picks at donor retreat 

    02:40
  • Now Playing

    Memorial services held in honor of Holocaust victims around the world

    13:03
  • UP NEXT

    Backlash against Kristi Noem continues over memoir

    03:17

  • Orangutan believed to be first animal seen using medicinal plant as treatment

    02:17

  • Nestle accused of adding sugar to baby food sold in lower income countries

    04:07
Get more newsLiveon

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All