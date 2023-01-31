IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    Memphis Fire Department terminates three employees following Tyre Nichols' death

    05:21
  • UP NEXT

    Oregon man accused of torturing woman suspected of currently using dating apps

    02:37

  • Search for Oregon man using dating apps to evade capture continues

    01:44

  • Sixth police officer relieved of duty in connection to Nichols' death

    03:23

  • Far-right spreads misinformation about Paul Pelosi attack

    03:31

  • Alleged Pelosi attacker says he should have been 'more prepared'

    00:51

  • Oregon torture suspect using dating apps to evade capture, police say

    00:41

  • Massachusetts dad forgives wife who allegedly killed their 3 kids

    01:47

  • Baltimore shooting leaves one man dead and two kids injured

    01:20

  • 'My stomach hurts': Rodney King's daughter reacts to Tyre Nichols footage

    00:53

  • Pole footage shows Memphis police holding up Nichols as officer punches him

    01:06

  • New York City protests erupt after release of Tyre Nichols video

    02:33

  • Memphis Police release video of deadly Tyre Nichols beating

    08:30

  • Memphis bodycam appears to show Tyre Nichols being pepper-sprayed, calling for mother

    05:16

  • Pole video appears to show Tyre Nichols being beaten by multiple Memphis officers

    05:19

  • Family of Tyre Nichols says Memphis officers smoked cigarettes after deadly beating

    03:35

  • Memphis PD to release video of Tyre Nichols' arrest after officers charged

    03:54

  • Men seeking sex, drugs mistakenly flock to Texas retiree's home

    02:19

  • 'We want peace': Family of Tyre Nichols calls for peaceful protest

    03:08

  • Understanding what occurs in bodycam footage from Paul Pelosi hammer attack

    02:54

NBC News NOW

Memphis Fire Department terminates three employees following Tyre Nichols' death

05:21

The Memphis Fire Department has now fired two EMTs and a lieutenant claiming they violated “numerous policies and protocols” when they were called to the scene of Tyre Nichols’ arrest after he was beaten and pepper-sprayed. NBC’s Priscilla Thompson has the latest. Jan. 31, 2023

  • Now Playing

    Memphis Fire Department terminates three employees following Tyre Nichols' death

    05:21
  • UP NEXT

    Oregon man accused of torturing woman suspected of currently using dating apps

    02:37

  • Search for Oregon man using dating apps to evade capture continues

    01:44

  • Sixth police officer relieved of duty in connection to Nichols' death

    03:23

  • Far-right spreads misinformation about Paul Pelosi attack

    03:31

  • Alleged Pelosi attacker says he should have been 'more prepared'

    00:51

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All