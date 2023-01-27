IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

BREAKING: Man sentenced to over 6 years in the Jan. 6 assault on Capitol Police Officer Brian Sicknick

    Memphis PD to release video of Tyre Nichols' arrest after officers charged

    03:54
    Men seeking sex, drugs mistakenly flock to Texas retiree's home

    02:19

  • 'We want peace': Family of Tyre Nichols calls for peaceful protest

    03:07

  • Understanding what occurs in bodycam footage from Paul Pelosi hammer attack

    02:54

  • Jury awards Oregon woman $1 million in discrimination case

    02:20

  • Officials make arrests in fake nursing school diploma scheme 

    03:02

  • Wisconsin woman wakes up to carjacking while in backseat

    02:10

  • Five Memphis police officers arrested in death of Tyre Nichols

    03:33

  • Cellphone video could prove to be crucial in Alex Murdaugh murder trial

    06:30

  • Louisiana man sentenced in Grindr attempted murder plot

    01:34

  • 29-year-old woman poses as teen to enroll in N.J. high school

    01:58

  • Eyewitness describes horrific Monterey Park tragedy

    03:19

  • New Orleans now nation's murder capital

    06:35

  • Independent autopsy reveals details of Tyre Nichols' death

    02:25

  • Lawsuit alleges school administrators ignored warnings before student shot teacher

    03:22

  • Louisiana bar loses liquor license after LSU sophomore's death

    01:50

  • Two Massachusetts children killed, mother and baby hospitalized

    01:18

  • New York teen sentenced in stabbing death of cheerleading rival

    02:19

  • Hawaii man wrongfully convicted of murder free after 23 years

    01:50

  • Grievances and belief in conspiracy theories motivate many mass attacks, Secret Service report says

    05:25

Memphis PD to release video of Tyre Nichols' arrest after officers charged

Five former Memphis police officers are facing second-degree murder charges in the death of 29-year-old Tyre Nichols after he was initially pulled over during a traffic stop. NBC’s Sam Brock has the latest as the department is set to soon release bodycam video of Nichols' arrest. Jan. 27, 2023

