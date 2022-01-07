Men convicted in killing of Ahmaud Arbery to face sentencing
The three men convicted in the killing of Ahmaud Arbery are due back in court today for sentencing, each facing life in prison. NBC News’ Catie Beck explains what to expect from today’s hearing.Jan. 7, 2022
Men convicted in killing of Ahmaud Arbery to face sentencing
Supreme Court to hear arguments on Biden’s Covid vaccine mandates