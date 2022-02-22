Men convicted of killing Ahmaud Arbery found guilty of hate crime charges

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Russian Federation Council authorizes Putin to use Russian military abroad02:50
White House now calling Russian movements in Ukraine an 'invasion'02:12
Men convicted of killing Ahmaud Arbery found guilty of hate crime charges03:10
Closing arguments begin in federal trial of ex-officers charged in Floyd killing03:20
Colombia's highest court decriminalizes abortions up to 24 weeks of gestation00:27
Longest-running animated kids series 'Arthur' ends after 25 seasons00:32
Queen Elizabeth cancels planned virtual engagements due to Covid symptoms00:29
Police admit to arresting wrong student in Florida school threat02:49
Six people stabbed on NYC subway prior to new safety measures 04:52
How uterine fibroids disproportionally affect Black women05:31
Watch: Police save 2 children from burning apartment in dramatic rescue02:03
Inside the effort to ban conversion therapy06:00
Number of American children in poverty grows by 3.7 million following child tax credit expiration 05:08
Putin orders Russian troops into separatist regions for 'peacekeeping'02:35
We ‘deserve’ clean air: Hispanic community fights for stricter emissions restrictions 05:35
Democrats and Republicans agree, redistricting in Ohio is a constitutional crisis04:44
England to lift legal requirement to self-isolate after positive Covid test, Prime Minister says02:47
Justin Bieber cancels show after testing positive for Covid00:13
At least six people stabbed in NYC subway over the weekend00:25
Wrestling icon The Undertaker to be inducted into W.W.E. hall of fame03:35
Men convicted of killing Ahmaud Arbery found guilty of hate crime charges03:10
NBC News' Ron Allen reports from Brunswick, Georgia, where a federal jury has found the three men convicted of killing Ahmaud Arbery guilty of hate crime charges.Feb. 22, 2022
