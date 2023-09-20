IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

    Mental health crisis grows among climate change disasters first responders

NBC News NOW

Mental health crisis grows among climate change disasters first responders

04:03

First responders on the frontlines of climate disasters are suffering from a mental health crisis. Firefighters battling California’s megafires have taken the brunt in suffering from mental health. The California Fire director has pledged to make mental health his highest priority.Sept. 20, 2023

