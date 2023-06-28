IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    Meta and TikTok unveil new parental controls aimed at protecting teens

    03:02
    Kevin Spacey faces multiple charges of sexual offenses in London

    02:22

  • Georgia secretary of state to meet with federal investigators over 2020 election

    03:38

  • Biden to tout economic record during major address in Chicago

    02:38

  • Poor air quality impacts millions amid extreme weather nationwide

    03:27

  • Trump and DeSantis to hold dueling campaign events in New Hampshire

    03:46

  • Supreme Court expected to rule on several major cases

    04:40

  • Four-year-old rapper Van Van takes social media by storm

    02:58

  • Biden unveils plan to provide high speed internet access nationwide

    04:04

  • Russia drops criminal case over armed rebellion by Wagner Group

    05:10

  • DeSantis visits Texas border ahead of immigration policy proposals

    03:42

  • Jurors contemplate death penalty for Tree of Life Synagogue gunman

    04:47

  • NBC News poll shows Trump expanding lead in GOP presidential primary

    03:18

  • Newborn adopted by Florida firefighter who recovered her from Safe Haven Baby Box

    00:52

  • Poll: Majority of voters oppose overturning Roe a year after the Supreme Court decision

    02:41

  • NBC colleagues speak about the impact of having unique names

    03:18

  • Tornado sweeps through Texas leaving at least 4 dead

    02:10

  • Schumer unveils strategy to regulate AI

    02:20

  • All adults under 65 should be screened for anxiety, health panel says

    03:26

  • Ex-influencers speak about their lives after leaving social media

    03:00

Meta and TikTok are giving parents more control over kids' social media use. Author Bea Moise tells NBC News' Joe Fryer that, while social media companies do what they can, parents also need to be proactive in protecting their kids.June 28, 2023

