Meta bans organizations in global 'surveillance-for-hire' industry targeting journalists
Spies for hire are secretly targeting journalists, human rights activists and political dissidents on behalf of corporations and governments to an extent not previously understood. Meta, Facebook’s parent company, has banned six companies and a Chinese network named in a special report from its social media platforms.Dec. 17, 2021
