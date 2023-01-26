IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    Meta executive says Trump's risk to public safety on social media has 'significantly receded' 

    04:45
  • UP NEXT

    Court will hear arguments on public release of Trump Georgia election probe report

    02:24

  • Former Trump Organization CFO Allen Weisselberg to face sentencing in fraud case

    03:26

  • Facebook weighs Trump's return

    02:18

  • House releases Trump’s tax returns

    03:32

  • House committee votes to release 6 years of Trump’s tax returns

    00:29

  • House committee votes to release Donald Trump's tax returns

    03:48

  • Trump calls Jan. 6 committee a ‘kangaroo court’ after criminal referrals

    04:17

  • Jan. 6 committee recommends criminal charges against Trump

    08:20

  • Jan. 6 panel refers Donald Trump for criminal prosecution

    02:42

  • Jan. 6 committee unveils four criminal referrals for Trump

    06:57

  • Rep. Cheney calls Trump’s refusal to stop riot ‘utter moral failure’

    07:05

  • Sen. McConnell discusses importance of ‘quality candidates’ in elections

    01:40

  • Federal judge declines DOJ request to hold Trump office in contempt

    03:00

  • DOJ asks judge to hold Trump team in contempt over Mar-a-Lago docs

    02:44

  • Trump's own team finds more classified docs in storage unit

    01:44

  • Leaders react to Trump questioning Constitution

    03:55

  • Federal appeals court throws out special master for Trump Mar-a-Lago documents

    00:41

  • Closing arguments to begin in criminal tax fraud trial against Trump Organization

    02:58

  • House Democrats receive Trump's tax returns after court battle

    00:41

NBC News NOW

Meta executive says Trump's risk to public safety on social media has 'significantly receded' 

04:45

Meta announced that Donald Trump will be allowed back on Facebook and Instagram for the first time since the January 6 attack on the Capitol. NBC’s Hallie Jackson spoke to a top Meta executive about the decision to allow the former president back on the platforms. Jan. 26, 2023

  • Now Playing

    Meta executive says Trump's risk to public safety on social media has 'significantly receded' 

    04:45
  • UP NEXT

    Court will hear arguments on public release of Trump Georgia election probe report

    02:24

  • Former Trump Organization CFO Allen Weisselberg to face sentencing in fraud case

    03:26

  • Facebook weighs Trump's return

    02:18

  • House releases Trump’s tax returns

    03:32

  • House committee votes to release 6 years of Trump’s tax returns

    00:29

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All