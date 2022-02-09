Concerns rise over metaverse safety after claims of sexual harassment
Experts are becoming increasingly worried about the metaverse as Meta, the parent company of Facebook, tries to address harassment on their virtual reality platform. NBC News’ Maura Barrett speaks with one woman in the UK who actually experienced sexual assault through the metaverse. Feb. 9, 2022
Concerns rise over metaverse safety after claims of sexual harassment
