NBC News NOW

Mexican artist Peso Pluma appears to receive death threats from cartel

04:24

A major threat against Mexican breakout star Peso Pluma was discovered just hours before he performed at MTV's Video Music Awards, banners of death threats appearing to be from one of Mexico’s leading cartels were hung around Tijuana. NBC News' Guad Venegas reports.Sept. 14, 2023

