    Mexican megachurch leader receives 16-year sentence for abusing minors

    DOJ launches investigation into Louisiana State Police

  • Senators closing in on final agreement for bipartisan coup prevention bill

  • Uvalde schools superintendent refuses to answer questions about police chief

  • Why Biden sees Western economic partnerships as way to fend off autocracies

  • Judge orders attorney John Eastman must submit more emails, documents to Jan. 6 committee

  • Team USA gymnasts among 90 women suing FBI for $1 billion for mishandling of Larry Nassar investigation

  • New cases of BA.4 and BA.5 omicron subvariants spread nationwide

  • Gisele Fetterman: After stroke, John ‘is going to live a long happy life, if he does what he’s supposed to’

  • Armed man arrested near Justice Brett Kavanaugh's house

  • ‘Your thoughts and prayers are not enough’: Mother of Buffalo shooting survivor testifies before Congress

  • Texas lawmaker proposes ban on children attending drag shows after viral video

  • Rescuers save two people at California's Mount Shasta, one climber dies

  • DHS issues national terrorism advisory as threats continue to rise

  • 'There is no excuse for their actions': Uvalde teacher who was shot criticizes police response

  • Judge blocks Louisiana congressional map with only one Black district

  • Enrique Tarrio, other Proud Boys indicted on seditious conspiracy charges

  • Nigerian authorities looking for suspects, motive in church attack that left at least 50 dead

  • Elon Musk threatens to end Twitter deal, says company violated acquisition agreement

  • Dr. Oz wins Pennsylvania Republican primary, will face Fetterman in Senate race

Mexican megachurch leader receives 16-year sentence for abusing minors

Naasón Joaquín García, leader of the Guadalajara-based church La Luz del Mundo, was sentenced to 16 years and eight months in prison after pleading guilty to three separate felonies. Telemundo's Carmen Marquez describes how García's victims and followers are reacting to the sentencing.June 9, 2022

