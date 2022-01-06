Mexican mothers search for their missing children in cases often linked to cartels

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
UP NEXT
What Gen Z Americans think of the state of U.S. politics04:29
American figure skater Timothy LeDuc could become first out nonbinary Winter Olympian03:20
What parents need to know as CDC authorizes Covid booster for 12 to 15-year-olds05:24
Capitol police on high alert one year after Jan. 6 riot07:21
Chicago schools cancel class after teachers union votes to go remote03:38
Mountaineer flies trans Pride flag on world's highest peaks00:27
CDC clarifies testing guidance for those ready to end quarantine01:58
Mayo Clinic fires 700 workers who didn't comply with Covid vaccine mandate00:13
2022 Grammy's have been postponed due to Covid surge00:13
More snow and winter weather expected across country02:30
Republican-aligned group launches $1 million ad campaign to sway Manchin02:52
At least 13 people killed in Philadelphia rowhouse fire, including 7 children01:36
Chicago Teachers Union votes to cancel classes due to rising Covid cases06:19
Novak Djokovic ‘heading down under’ for Australian Open despite being unvaccinated03:43
Education Secretary Cardona on how to keep kids safe in school amid Covid surge03:39
Military deployed to hospitals overwhelmed with Covid patients02:45
Biden urges Americans to ‘be concerned, but don’t be alarmed’ over omicron amid case surge07:35
New study finds developmental differences for children born during start of pandemic02:55
Newlywed wife donates kidney to husband02:28
Haitian prime minister survives assassination attempt01:48
Mexican mothers search for their missing children in cases often linked to cartels03:25
Mexican mothers are searching for their kids in disappearances that often lead to cartel and sometimes include state officials.Jan. 6, 2022
UP NEXT
What Gen Z Americans think of the state of U.S. politics04:29
American figure skater Timothy LeDuc could become first out nonbinary Winter Olympian03:20
What parents need to know as CDC authorizes Covid booster for 12 to 15-year-olds05:24
Capitol police on high alert one year after Jan. 6 riot07:21
Chicago schools cancel class after teachers union votes to go remote03:38
Mountaineer flies trans Pride flag on world's highest peaks00:27