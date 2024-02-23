IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Mexican president doxes New York Times journalists during press conference
Feb. 23, 202403:47

  • North Carolina school takes down controversial segregation-era display

    03:03

  • One dead after three Palestinian gunman open fire at Israeli check point

    02:52

  • Video shows police open fire on California man holding a fork

    03:09

  • Mother put in ICE detention after ending up on Interpol's red notice list

    06:52
  • Now Playing

    Mexican president doxes New York Times journalists during press conference

    03:47
  • UP NEXT

    Texas Southern University offers aviation program to bring diversity to field

    05:13

  • Beyoncé makes history as first Black woman to top Billboard country chart

    03:04

  • Oklahoma LGBTQ teen did not die from trauma, police say

    04:29

  • Honduras ex-president on trial for allegedly running country as 'narco state'

    03:13

  • Trial begins in New York over handwritten lyrics of 'Hotel California'

    03:02

  • Fishermen disqualified in tournament after failing polygraph test

    02:31

  • Tulsa mayor pushes back on rumor that it is a 'sanctuary city'

    03:22

  • YouTuber Ruby Franke sentenced in child abuse case

    02:34

  • Widow of assassinated Haitian president indicted for alleged involvement in killing

    03:19

  • American ballerina detained in Russia on suspicion of treason

    03:49

  • Thousands rally in Mexico to 'protect democracy' ahead of election

    03:13

  • Navalny's widow accuses Kremlin of hiding her husband's body to cover up his death

    02:30

  • Desperate search for missing Florida woman who moved to Spain underway

    03:23

  • Paul McCartney reunited with long-lost Hofner bass guitar

    02:03

  • Colorado teens earn first ever cornhole scholarship

    02:24

NBC News NOW

Mexican president doxes New York Times journalists during press conference

03:47

Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador gave away the contact information of a New York Times journalist during a press conference. This comes after the New York Times bureau in Mexico released a report regarding alleged efforts by U.S officials looking into possible ties between drug Cartels and Obrador's allies. Feb. 23, 2024

Get more newsLiveon

  • North Carolina school takes down controversial segregation-era display

    03:03

  • One dead after three Palestinian gunman open fire at Israeli check point

    02:52

  • Video shows police open fire on California man holding a fork

    03:09

  • Mother put in ICE detention after ending up on Interpol's red notice list

    06:52
  • Now Playing

    Mexican president doxes New York Times journalists during press conference

    03:47
  • UP NEXT

    Texas Southern University offers aviation program to bring diversity to field

    05:13
Get more newsLiveon

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All