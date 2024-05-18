IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Mexican taco stand earns first Michelin star
May 18, 202401:55
Mexican taco stand earns first Michelin star

01:55

Taquería El Califa de León is a taco stand in Mexico City, Mexico, that earned its first Michelin star. The star was the first for the taco stand and the first Michelin guide for Mexico. Now, customers are waiting at least two hours to get their hands on the award-winning tacos. May 18, 2024

