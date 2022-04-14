IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    Mexican truckers protest Texas Gov. Abbott's security measures at border

    02:11
Mexican truckers protest Texas Gov. Abbott's security measures at border

02:11

Trucker protests at the U.S.-Mexico border have brought one of the nation’s busiest trading ports in the area to a standstill. The drivers are calling out Texas Governor Abbott’s latest border security measures claiming they are hurting supplies and pockets. April 14, 2022

    Mexican truckers protest Texas Gov. Abbott's security measures at border

    02:11
