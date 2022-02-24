IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

BREAKING: Explosions heard in Ukraine capital as Putin announces Russian military operation

  • CDC says waiting longer between COVID vaccine doses could reduce myocarditis risk 

    08:17

  • Social media star Jimmy Darts gives thousands of dollars to strangers

    04:18

  • Entrepreneurs in New York and California are using former prisons to cultivate cannabis

    03:48
    Mexican TV host found dead, becomes sixth journalist killed in Mexico this year

    03:17
    Several helicopters crash across the U.S.

    03:20

  • Trial begins for officer involved in police raid that killed Breonna Taylor

    03:54

  • Zelenskyy speaks to Russians in address on Telegram

    07:37

  • Ukrainian parents taking heartbreaking measures to protect their children

    02:47

  • Pentagon says Russian forces continue to assemble closer to Ukrainian border: ‘They are ready’

    02:55

  • Texas attorney general says transition care for minors is child abuse under state law

    01:07

  • New study reveals scientists' fossil discovery of giant flying reptile

    00:20

  • Republicans flip highly-contested Jacksonville City Council seat

    02:52

  • Cyberattack in Ukraine strikes wave of banks, government websites 

    01:06

  • Police end hostage standoff in Amsterdam Apple store

    00:26

  • Internet service restored to Tonga five weeks after volcanic eruption, tsunami

    00:30

  • Hong Kong will test 7.5 million population for Covid in March as cases soar

    00:36

  • U.S. imposes new sanctions on Russia

    08:44

  • Renters face sharp rent increases in U.S. metro areas

    06:38

  • Biden administration trying to reverse racist effect of infrastructure projects

    05:32

  • Newlyweds and new parents celebrate 2/22/22

    02:12

Mexican TV host found dead, becomes sixth journalist killed in Mexico this year

03:17

Television host and model Michelle Perez Tadeo was found dead in Mexico City making her the sixth media worker killed in Mexico this year alone. NBC News’ Priscilla Thompson reports on the growing call for the Mexican government to do more to protect journalists. Feb. 24, 2022

