NBC News NOW

Mexico's president denies claims his 2006 campaign received cartel money

03:37

During a press conference, Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador denied reports published by InSight Crime and ProPublica that claimed his failed presidential run in 2006 was funded by drug money from a known trafficker in an exchange for future work with the cartel.Feb. 6, 2024

