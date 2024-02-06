Mexico's president denies claims his 2016 campaign received cartel money

- UP NEXT
U.S. begins retaliatory strikes in Iraq and Syria as slain soldiers arrive home02:45
How Biden decided on military targets for retaliatory strikes03:11
This eye surgeon is on a mission to cure blindness in South Sudan02:22
Travel warnings issued for Jamaica and Bahamas amid growing violence03:11
Mexico sues American gun manufacturers after claiming they aid drug cartels04:53
China cites U.S. demand as a top concern ahead of talks on fentanyl smuggling03:23
Doomsday Clock stays at 90 seconds to midnight for second straight year01:59
Pentagon identifies Navy SEALs lost off coast of Somalia02:29
U.S. and Saudi Arabia push for a Gaza peace pact with Israel04:25
U.S. urges Americans in Colombia to avoid dating apps after 8 deaths03:28
'We have very little information': Parents of American kidnapped by Hamas05:36
U.S. court rules Madrid museum can keep painting stolen by Nazis03:53
Bitcoin briefly spikes in value after false SEC post on X03:35
Israel announces plan to withdraw some troops from Gaza03:27
U.S. carries out airstrikes against militants in Iraq02:20
How National Geographic selects the ‘pictures of the year’04:38
Why the U.S. prisoner exchange deal with Venezuela is significant02:59
Senate tries to reach deal on border security and aid for Israel and Ukraine03:48
American tourist killed in Bahamas shark attack02:14
Watch: Vehicle goes airborne before U.S.-Canada border crash00:29
- UP NEXT
U.S. begins retaliatory strikes in Iraq and Syria as slain soldiers arrive home02:45
How Biden decided on military targets for retaliatory strikes03:11
This eye surgeon is on a mission to cure blindness in South Sudan02:22
Travel warnings issued for Jamaica and Bahamas amid growing violence03:11
Mexico sues American gun manufacturers after claiming they aid drug cartels04:53
China cites U.S. demand as a top concern ahead of talks on fentanyl smuggling03:23
Play All