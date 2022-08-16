IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

NBC News NOW

Mexico sends troops to Tijuana after string of cartel violence

03:18

Federal officials in Mexico are deploying hundreds of troops to the border city of Tijuana following a wave of violent attacks. NBC News' Guad Venegas reports on how violence from cartels has left dozens of businesses and vehicles destroyed this week.Aug. 16, 2022

