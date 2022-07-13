IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    Mexico to provide $1.5 billion to help U.S. manage surge of migrants

    03:15
  • UP NEXT

    Brain-eating amoeba closes down Iowa beach, sends swimmer to ICU

    00:18

  • New Arizona law makes it illegal to record video of police officers within eight feet

    01:52

  • Mississippi's near-total ban on abortion takes effect

    02:27

  • Opera house in Odesa reopens as war in Ukraine rages on

    03:03

  • Biden awards 17 Americans with Presidential Medal of Freedom

    03:34

  • How companies plan to support employee abortion access

    02:29

  • Men who had monkeypox say public health system not prepared for diagnosis, care 

    02:28

  • Georgia grand jury issues subpoenas for Giuliani, Sen. Graham and John Eastman

    02:34

  • New York denies air permit to bitcoin mining plant on Seneca Lake amid state climate laws

    02:50

  • Ukrainian prisoners of war detail life under Russian control

    04:49

  • Social media may be to blame for NYC teens surfing on subways

    03:31

  • Oregon faith leaders push gun reforms through ballot initiative

    02:35

  • Missouri train crash survivors say they're 'lucky to be alive'

    01:10

  • Massachusetts divided over new undocumented driver's license bill

    03:57

  • How overturning Roe v. Wade affects access to medication abortion

    02:18

  • R. Kelly sentenced to 30 years in prison on sex trafficking conviction

    02:21

  • Death toll rises to 53 in truck smuggling tragedy 

    00:37

  • Justice Stephen Breyer to step down from Supreme Court Thursday

    00:46

  • Texas law banning abortion temporarily blocked by court

    02:01

NBC News NOW

Mexico to provide $1.5 billion to help U.S. manage surge of migrants

03:15

Mexico says it will provide $1.5 billion to help the United States manage the surge of migrants on the southern border. NBC's Julia Ainsley has details.July 13, 2022

  • Now Playing

    Mexico to provide $1.5 billion to help U.S. manage surge of migrants

    03:15
  • UP NEXT

    Brain-eating amoeba closes down Iowa beach, sends swimmer to ICU

    00:18

  • New Arizona law makes it illegal to record video of police officers within eight feet

    01:52

  • Mississippi's near-total ban on abortion takes effect

    02:27

  • Opera house in Odesa reopens as war in Ukraine rages on

    03:03

  • Biden awards 17 Americans with Presidential Medal of Freedom

    03:34

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All