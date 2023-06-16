IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    Miami Mayor Suarez wants to bring unity with his presidential bid

Miami Mayor Suarez wants to bring unity with his presidential bid

Republican Miami Mayor Francis Suarez Republican announced his bid for president in an already crowded race. NBC News' Hallie Jackson talks with him about his candidacy, Gov. DeSantis, and what critics refer to as the "Don't Say Gay" law.June 16, 2023

    Miami Mayor Suarez wants to bring unity with his presidential bid

