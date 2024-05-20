IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Michael Cohen admits he stole from the Trump Organization during cross-examination
May 20, 202403:00
Michael Cohen admits he stole from the Trump Organization during cross-examination

03:00

Michael Cohen admitted to stealing from the Trump Organization as a lawyer for former President Trump continued his cross-examination in the hush money trial. NBC News' Dasha Burns reports from outside the courthouse as the defense has finished their questioning and prosecutors have begun redirect.May 20, 2024

