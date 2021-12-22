Michael Flynn sues Jan. 6 committee to avoid complying with subpoenas
Michael Flynn, former national security adviser to former President Trump, has sued the January 6 select committee in an attempt to block them from acquiring phone records and avoid complying with subpoenas. NBC's Pete Williams has details.Dec. 22, 2021
