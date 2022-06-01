IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
NBC News NOW

Michael Sussmann found not guilty of lying to FBI in DOJ investigation

02:36

In Washington, D.C., a federal jury found Hillary Clinton’s campaign lawyer Michael Sussmann not guilty of lying to the FBI in September 2016. Sussmann said "Despite being falsely accused, I’m relieved that justice ultimately prevailed in my case."June 1, 2022

