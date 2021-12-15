IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

NBC News NOW

Michigan hospital facing surge of unvaccinated patients

02:58

Doctors in Michigan are struggling to deal with a crush of unvaccinated patients. NBC News went inside the overwhelmed hospital and spoke with a mother who refused to get vaccinated and now regrets that decision.Dec. 15, 2021

