    Michigan mother puts up billboard seeking son's murderer

Michigan mother puts up billboard seeking son's murderer

A Michigan mother is taking her son’s murder case to new heights by putting up a billboard in their town in an effort to catch her son’s killer. NBC News’ Kathy Park has more on the mom’s plea to the police and to the public. Dec. 21, 2022

