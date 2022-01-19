Michigan Republicans to debate changing state’s voting laws ahead of midterm elections
Michigan’s election board is set to debate potential changes to the state’s voting laws ahead of the critical midterm elections later this year. NBC News’ Vaughn Hillyard explains how changing voting laws could impact the midterms and how voters are reacting. Jan. 19, 2022
Michigan Republicans to debate changing state’s voting laws ahead of midterm elections
