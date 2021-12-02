IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Abortion rights advocates in Mississippi strategize for a post-Roe world 04:08 Michigan sheriff: Person at classroom door in viral video was not the gunman 01:57 Activists prepare to respond to upcoming Supreme Court decision on Roe v. Wade 01:51 Democrat Stacey Abrams officially enters 2022 Georgia governor race 04:08 Ghislaine Maxwell accuser says Epstein introduced her to Trump at 14 years old 02:32 How climate change could destroy a crucial U.S. water source in the next 25 years 02:27 What happens to abortion rights if the Supreme Court overrules Roe v. Wade? 04:17 Republicans push to delay spending bill as government shutdown looms 03:00 Biden to announce new travel restrictions after omicron detected in U.S. 03:48 First case of Covid omicron variant confirmed in U.S. 03:39 Christian TV network CEO Marcus Lamb dies of Covid 03:53 Off-duty officer reunites with rescued Waukesha parade victim 02:35 Alleged fake rideshare driver accused of sexual assaults 04:09 Alec Baldwin speaks out on 'Rust' shooting 02:42 Demonstrators gather outside Supreme Court as justices hear challenge to Roe V. Wade 00:58 'It's beautiful!': Crowds gather ahead of Rockefeller Center Christmas tree lighting 01:30 Michigan school shooting suspect charged as sheriff provides new details on investigation 04:58 'We are prepared': San Francisco health official responds to omicron variant found in California 01:43 Broadcaster and vaccine opponent Marcus Lamb dies after contracting Covid 00:15 Significance of Supreme Court ruling on Mississippi abortion case challenging Roe V. Wade 03:23 Michigan sheriff: Person at classroom door in viral video was not the gunman 01:57
Oakland County Sheriff Michael Bouchard said the person at the door was not the gunman, identified as Ethan Crumbley, and was most likely a plainclothes detective who was trying to put the students at ease.
Dec. 2, 2021 Read More Abortion rights advocates in Mississippi strategize for a post-Roe world 04:08 Michigan sheriff: Person at classroom door in viral video was not the gunman 01:57 Activists prepare to respond to upcoming Supreme Court decision on Roe v. Wade 01:51 Democrat Stacey Abrams officially enters 2022 Georgia governor race 04:08 Ghislaine Maxwell accuser says Epstein introduced her to Trump at 14 years old 02:32 How climate change could destroy a crucial U.S. water source in the next 25 years 02:27