IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Abortion rights advocates in Mississippi strategize for a post-Roe world

    04:08

  • Michigan sheriff: Person at classroom door in viral video was not the gunman

    01:57

  • Activists prepare to respond to upcoming Supreme Court decision on Roe v. Wade

    01:51

  • Democrat Stacey Abrams officially enters 2022 Georgia governor race

    04:08

  • Ghislaine Maxwell accuser says Epstein introduced her to Trump at 14 years old

    02:32

  • How climate change could destroy a crucial U.S. water source in the next 25 years

    02:27

  • What happens to abortion rights if the Supreme Court overrules Roe v. Wade?

    04:17

  • Republicans push to delay spending bill as government shutdown looms

    03:00

  • Biden to announce new travel restrictions after omicron detected in U.S.

    03:48

  • First case of Covid omicron variant confirmed in U.S.

    03:39

  • Christian TV network CEO Marcus Lamb dies of Covid

    03:53

  • Off-duty officer reunites with rescued Waukesha parade victim

    02:35

  • Alleged fake rideshare driver accused of sexual assaults

    04:09

  • Alec Baldwin speaks out on 'Rust' shooting

    02:42

  • Demonstrators gather outside Supreme Court as justices hear challenge to Roe V. Wade

    00:58

  • 'It's beautiful!': Crowds gather ahead of Rockefeller Center Christmas tree lighting

    01:30

  • Michigan school shooting suspect charged as sheriff provides new details on investigation

    04:58

  • 'We are prepared': San Francisco health official responds to omicron variant found in California

    01:43

  • Broadcaster and vaccine opponent Marcus Lamb dies after contracting Covid

    00:15

  • Significance of Supreme Court ruling on Mississippi abortion case challenging Roe V. Wade

    03:23

NBC News NOW

Michigan sheriff: Person at classroom door in viral video was not the gunman

01:57

Oakland County Sheriff Michael Bouchard said the person at the door was not the gunman, identified as Ethan Crumbley, and was most likely a plainclothes detective who was trying to put the students at ease.Dec. 2, 2021

  • Abortion rights advocates in Mississippi strategize for a post-Roe world

    04:08

  • Michigan sheriff: Person at classroom door in viral video was not the gunman

    01:57

  • Activists prepare to respond to upcoming Supreme Court decision on Roe v. Wade

    01:51

  • Democrat Stacey Abrams officially enters 2022 Georgia governor race

    04:08

  • Ghislaine Maxwell accuser says Epstein introduced her to Trump at 14 years old

    02:32

  • How climate change could destroy a crucial U.S. water source in the next 25 years

    02:27

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All